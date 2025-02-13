Kickstand Ventures LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 512.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.