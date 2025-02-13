Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 1,620 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

