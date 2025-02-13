Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 296,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 191,907 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

KMI stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

