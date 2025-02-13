Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given a C$3.60 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$3.60 target price on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid purchased 16,260 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.60. Also, Senior Officer David Shea acquired 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

