Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.

Kubota Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. Kubota has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

