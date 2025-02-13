Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $207,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

