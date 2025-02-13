LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $106.99. Approximately 88,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 233,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

