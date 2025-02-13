Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.28.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.