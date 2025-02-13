Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Transcat worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catawba River Capital raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 67,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Transcat by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,108.20. The trade was a 169.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $759.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

