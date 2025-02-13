Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WisdomTree worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE WT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,915,000. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,190,980 shares of company stock worth $36,060,973. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

