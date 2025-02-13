Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $78,498.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,559,632.50. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $3,111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,474.25. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,934 shares of company stock worth $5,206,598 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $167.86 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

