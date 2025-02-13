Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,300.80. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $617,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

