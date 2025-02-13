Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

