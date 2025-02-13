Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.
Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,983,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
