Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,983,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

