Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.37 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $471.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

