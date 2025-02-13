Lift Dollar (USDL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,382.58

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Lift Dollar has a total market cap of $91.40 million and approximately $23,382.58 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 91,377,995 tokens. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl.

Buying and Selling Lift Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 91,377,995.25248173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00020277 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,231.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lift Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

