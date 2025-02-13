Lithium Stocks To Research – February 10th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to stocks of companies involved in the exploration, mining, and production of lithium, a key component in the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other electronic devices. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as the shift towards clean energy sources accelerates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.91. 4,407,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,545,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $487.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. 1,439,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.40. 785,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,563,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,753. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,884. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

