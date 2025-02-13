Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EA opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

