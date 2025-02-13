Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.94 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

