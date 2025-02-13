Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26. 62,407,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,363,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.24.
Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Trading Up 13.4 %
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.