Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 2124132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

