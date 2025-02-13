Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in ASML by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $756.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

