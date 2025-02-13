Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 525 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.