Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 276,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 173,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 240,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 556,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

