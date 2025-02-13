Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 70,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

