Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $129,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Masco by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $33,157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Masco by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.