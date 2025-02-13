MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 14.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 13,698,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 11,657,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £937,970.00, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

