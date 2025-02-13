MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

