Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBNKP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Medallion Bank has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

