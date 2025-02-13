Medical Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Tempus AI, Hims & Hers Health, Zoetis, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher, and CVS Health are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and biotechnology firms. These stocks can be affected by a variety of factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand for healthcare products and services. Investing in medical stocks can provide exposure to a diverse sector of the economy that is often influenced by trends in healthcare technology, demographics, and government healthcare policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $10.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 22,625,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 28,912,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321,267. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

ZTS traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.45. 7,399,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,279. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $871.24. 1,315,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $844.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $827.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 7,578,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,965,019. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,513. Danaher has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 8,914,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122,391. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

