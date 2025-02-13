Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 146554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.