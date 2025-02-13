Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 146554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

