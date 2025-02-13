Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Up 241.8% in January

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 241.8% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,844,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Metawells Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KOSK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 98,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Metawells Oil & Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metawells Oil & Gas
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.