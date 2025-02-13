Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 513.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MXE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

