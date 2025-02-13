MFG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.