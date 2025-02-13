Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.10. Microvast shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 2,416,574 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

