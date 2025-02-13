MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Short Interest Update

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

MFICL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

