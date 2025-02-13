Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Announces Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

