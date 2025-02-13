Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 52865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

