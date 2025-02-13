Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 524,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.34 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

