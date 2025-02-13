Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $649.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.88 and a 200-day moving average of $549.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $375.20 and a one year high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

