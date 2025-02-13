Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 8,536 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

