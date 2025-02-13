Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 343.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $466.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.84 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

