MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,306.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 52,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $248.49 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.