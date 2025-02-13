MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 420.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

