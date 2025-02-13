MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,150,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.