Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
CCFN opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Muncy Columbia Financial
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.