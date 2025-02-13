Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Partnrs cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,526,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.