Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.10. 2,013,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,030,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

