Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 8,547 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHE stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

