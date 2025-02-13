Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after purchasing an additional 820,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,793,000 after purchasing an additional 232,340 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

